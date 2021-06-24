NEXT Market Capitalization Achieves $551,828.92 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. NEXT has a total market cap of $551,828.92 and approximately $4,568.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00387890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011295 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.