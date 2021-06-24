NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 2.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,071,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

