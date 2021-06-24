NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 117,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,083. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.