NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,774 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.33% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

