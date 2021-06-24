NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. NextGen Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXGN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 6,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,897. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

