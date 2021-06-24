NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.31% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $50,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

