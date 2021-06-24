NFT Alley (ALLEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $792,511.65

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $792,511.65 and approximately $6,805.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00108690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00170734 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.78 or 0.99674659 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

