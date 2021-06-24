NFTify Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,981.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $593,123.63 and approximately $10,981.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00165976 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,304.47 or 0.99799219 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,669,542 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

