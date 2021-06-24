NFTX (NFTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $947,992.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. NFTX has a total market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $947,992.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.41 or 0.00126127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00600652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039531 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

