Niels Sondergaard Sells 54,382 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,263,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CODA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.