Niels Sondergaard Sells 54,382 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,263,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CODA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

