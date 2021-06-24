NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.51.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

