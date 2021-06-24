Nimiq Price Tops $0.0050 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $39.78 million and approximately $838,747.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,925.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.20 or 0.05695556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.65 or 0.01404850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00390512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00127490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.08 or 0.00615821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00381563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006832 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037546 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,598,709,497 coins and its circulating supply is 7,937,209,497 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.