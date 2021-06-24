Niobium Coin (NBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250,509.27

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $250,509.27 and $6.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

