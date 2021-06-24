NIX Hits Market Cap of $8.84 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $49,845.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.10 or 0.05812897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.69 or 0.01424621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00392461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00121981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.28 or 0.00649583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00382244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038905 BTC.

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,209,847 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

