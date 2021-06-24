Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 21,678,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,076,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 254,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 93.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 80,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

