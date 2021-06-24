Noku (NOKU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,140.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $5.94 million and $6,140.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00612400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Noku

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.