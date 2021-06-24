Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.64 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00011496 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $666,011.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00163925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.08 or 0.99995235 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

