Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

