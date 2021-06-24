Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 127,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,515 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $19.74.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

