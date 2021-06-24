Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. 3,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

