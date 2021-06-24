Northern Trust Corp Acquires 28,945 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $103,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,869,000 after purchasing an additional 293,521 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.