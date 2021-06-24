Northern Trust Corp Acquires 42,696 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $93,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.47. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

