Northern Trust Corp Acquires 43,363 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Amedisys worth $90,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.54. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

