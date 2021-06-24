Northern Trust Corp Acquires 96,748 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of STORE Capital worth $99,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,906,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after buying an additional 643,225 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

