Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of HSBC worth $94,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

