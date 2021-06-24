Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Vale worth $92,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

