Northern Trust Corp Buys 124,725 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Brown & Brown worth $105,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

BRO opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

