Northern Trust Corp Buys 22,739 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of KB Financial Group worth $97,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after buying an additional 776,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 436.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 113,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

