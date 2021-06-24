Northern Trust Corp Buys 30,172 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Lear worth $102,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 153,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,050,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $177.00 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

