Northern Trust Corp Buys 42,971 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $96,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

