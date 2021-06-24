Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,720 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $92,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

