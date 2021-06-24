Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $96,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.