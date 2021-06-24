Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $93,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.