Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of National Retail Properties worth $94,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

