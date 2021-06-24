Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of VEREIT worth $93,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

