Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Arch Capital Group worth $99,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after buying an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 375.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 189.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

