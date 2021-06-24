Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $93,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.