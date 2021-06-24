Northern Trust Corp Has $102.16 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Franklin Resources worth $102,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.