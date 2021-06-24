Northern Trust Corp Has $104.46 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,749 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 52,547 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Tapestry worth $104,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

