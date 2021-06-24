Northern Trust Corp Has $90.62 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of Equitable worth $90,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $63,056,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

