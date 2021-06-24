Northern Trust Corp Has $91.25 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Chemed worth $91,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chemed by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $481.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.