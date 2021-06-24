Northern Trust Corp Has $94.10 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of The Toro worth $94,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Toro during the first quarter worth $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

