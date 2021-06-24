Northern Trust Corp Has $94.96 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Juniper Networks worth $94,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after buying an additional 759,379 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after buying an additional 628,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

