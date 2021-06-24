Northern Trust Corp Has $96.63 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Elanco Animal Health worth $96,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

