Northern Trust Corp Has $97.14 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of East West Bancorp worth $97,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.