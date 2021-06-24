Northern Trust Corp Has $98.33 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 912,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of DaVita worth $98,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

