Northern Trust Corp Has $99.46 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.78% of Alliance Data Systems worth $99,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

