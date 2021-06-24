Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.96% of CMC Materials worth $101,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

