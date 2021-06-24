Northern Trust Corp Purchases 103,604 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Graco worth $103,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

GGG opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

