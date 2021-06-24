Northern Trust Corp Purchases 290,545 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.40% of Life Storage worth $92,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.54.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

